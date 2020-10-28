Brahier Challenges Wu In Pensacola District 1

Jennifer Brahier wants Pensacola’s District 1 to be safer to walk or ride a bicycle. She also wants the city’s decisions to be more transparent by having town hall meetings in the district that is north of Pensacola International Airport between North Ninth Avenue and Spanish Trail Road.

She is challenging the City Council’s senior member, P.C. Wu, who has served since he was elected in 2004. He said several things accomplished in the city during his tenure merit a final four-year term. Since the 2010 city charter, council members are limited to three, consecutive, four-year terms.

Early voting began Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3. The position pays $21,486.40 annually.

WUWF asked both candidates “Why should the voters of District 1 support your candidacy?” Here are their emailed responses:

Brahier: “A vote for me is a vote for our voice! This has been my home since 1974 and it is my passion to work with the citizens of District 1 and Pensacola to strengthen and protect our community. Before decisions are made for us, citizens' understanding, and knowledge of our neighborhoods should be respected and considered. I will listen, respond and represent the constituents of District 1 at the table.”

Wu touted a number of projects during his time on the council. They include:

New downtown library

Library on Langley Avenue

Doggie parks

Doggie dining

Natural gas vehicles and stations

New fire station on Summit Boulevard

Renovated Sanger Theatre

Maritime Park

Plaza de Luna

“All done with no new taxes,” he wrote.

WUWF also asked “If elected, what are the three priorities you would have for your district or for the city of Pensacola?”

Wu wrote: “My top priority is public safety. Without public safety the rest is of little value. I am proud to say that my district has consistently ranked in the top three safest in the city. I am honored and humbled to be in endorsed by two former Pensacola Police Chiefs (Chief Chapman and Chief Mathis) and Escambia Sheriff David Morgan. I have been productive. For example, my district has received the second highest level of LOST funding since I’ve been in office. We are bringing 1,400 (jobs) to the airport, which is in my district.

“My second priority is to help the city recover from Covid. I was first elected after Hurricane Ivan, and I was here for the Horizon oil spill, the floods and the tornadoes. I am the current senior member of city council and known as “the voice of reason”. Of the three returning council members, two are in their first term of office. I feel that I would be of assistance with my experience during these difficult times.

“My third priority is jobs, jobs, jobs. I have served on the Escambia County Tourism Development Council (TDC) for around 10 years. Around 19,000 people make their living through tourism. However, one thing that the Horizon Oil Spill taught us was that we really needed a diversification of different jobs outside of tourism. Working as a member of the PEDC (Pensacola - Escambia Development Commission, we offered incentives and brought Navy Federal Credit (10,000 jobs upon completion), and ST Engineer (1,500 jobs upon completion) to Pensacola.

Brahier wrote:

“When elected, my priorities will include: more walkable and bikeable routes from homes to schools, parks, community centers, and shopping; enhancing community, transparency, and accessibility through regular communication and town hall meetings; supporting fiscally responsible and respectful use and protection of our resources.”

So the voters in District 1 would have a chance to get to know them personally, we offered the opportunity to include personal and professional information:

Wu wrote:

I have been married to Judi for 53 years as of this October. We have two children and two grandchildren. I am a professor emeritus from the University of West Florida I taught at UWF from 1977 until I retired in 2004. My professional and local activities include: Past President Pensacola City Council Past President of the Northwest Florida League of Cities Past President of Florida League of Cities (I am the first elected official from Pensacola to serve as president). Former Board of Directors of the National League of Cities, and currently National League of Cities - Advisory Council. Florida Alabama TPO. Escambia County Tourism Council. Eight years on the Navy League Board of Directors, and Secretary of the Council on Aging.

Brahier wrote:

"For me personally, Pensacola District 1 has been home to the great loves of my life; my husband of 37 years, my children and grandchildren, my parents and siblings, my nieces and nephews, my colleagues and students, and my dear friends and neighbors.

I will keep my promises and make the residents of District 1 proud of my representation of our community.

Professionally, I am an awarded professor of mathematics and statistics at Pensacola State College and have a long history of advocating for both students and faculty, including volunteering as a tutor, serving as the chief negotiator for the Pensacola State College Faculty Association, and as a senator in United Faculty of Florida. Mathematics and statistics demand organization, critical analysis, and an ability to logically optimize resources. These skills will ensure accountability and careful use of the citizens’ tax dollars."