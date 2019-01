While moviegoers were busy saying “meh” to a couple of new Hollywood offerings ("Vice" and "Holmes & Watson"), at least 45 million of them caught most of Netflix’s "Bird Box." (That’s how many users the streaming service reports watched at least 70 percent of the horror film.) How is Netflix doing in the battle for our eyeballs — and how much damage is it doing to Hollywood's box office?

