Your regularly scheduled episode of Marketplace will be up this afternoon. Until then, let's take a look the question we received most throughout our reporting on the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis. Millions of people lost their homes, their jobs, and their savings. The Great Recession collectively destroyed more than $30 trillion of the world’s wealth. And though the crisis grew out of big banks’ handling of mortgage-backed securities, no Wall Street executive went to jail for it. So, what happened? This episode collects and expands on Kai Ryssdal's reporting series, originally aired Feb. 25 to 27.
Bonus: Why didn't any Wall Street CEO go to jail after the financial crisis?
By Marketplace • 4 hours ago