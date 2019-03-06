Bonus: Why didn't any Wall Street CEO go to jail after the financial crisis?

Your regularly scheduled episode of Marketplace will be up this afternoon. Until then, let's take a look the question we received most throughout our reporting on the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis. Millions of people lost their homes, their jobs, and their savings. The Great Recession collectively destroyed more than $30 trillion of the world’s wealth. And though the crisis grew out of big banks’ handling of mortgage-backed securities, no Wall Street executive went to jail for it. So, what happened? This episode collects and expands on Kai Ryssdal's reporting series, originally aired Feb. 25 to 27.