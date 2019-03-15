Boeing's grounded 737 Max 8 jets exacerbate fare spikes in India

From the BBC World Service… China's National People's Congress passes new legislation aimed at easing trade tensions with the U.S. Then, the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 8 jets have had ripple impacts all around the world. In India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, airfares have surged more than 100 percent in some cases. Then, as students all over the world walk out of class today to protest inaction on climate change, we take a look at the small Central American nation of Costa Rica and whether its quest to go fossil-free by 2050 can be an example for other nations.

