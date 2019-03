After an expensive deal to buy TimeWarner, AT&T is making some changes to its DirecTV streaming bundles. It's raising prices but also adding its much-coveted property, HBO, to the mix for free. The DirecTV strategy is offering a glimpse into how post-merger AT&T is strategizing to cut a bit of costs — it's dropping content providers it had to pay from DirecTV Now — in order to keep its debt under control.

