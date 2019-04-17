Apple, Qualcomm settle lawsuits, paving way for 5G iPhone

Qualcomm makes chips for smartphones and holds a number of wireless technology patents. Two years ago, Apple and its suppliers said the chip maker was overcharging and sued Qualcomm for almost $30 billion. Qualcomm sued back for $7 billion in lost payments. The two companies said yesterday they were settling all of their outstanding lawsuits, worldwide, which could pave the way for Apple to start using 5G Qualcomm modem chips in iPhones as early as 2020.

