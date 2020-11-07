AP Calls Nevada For Joe Biden

Updated at 12:43 p.m. ET

The Associated Press has called Nevada for President-elect Joe Biden, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

As of early Saturday afternoon, President Trump has 214 electoral votes, according to the AP.

Earlier on Saturday, the AP called Pennsylvania for Biden, securing the 270 votes necessary for victory in the presidential election.

Nevada has voted for Democrats in the past three presidential elections, but the Trump campaign had been pushing to flip the state red.

With about 88% of the expected vote in, Biden held a lead of 2 percentage points, 49.9% to 47.9%.

Shortly before Election Day, the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans attempted to block mail-in ballots from being counted in Nevada's populous, Democratic-leaning Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Republicans alleged that they could not observe all aspects of the ballot-counting process closely enough and wanted to install cameras to record the process.

A judge rejected the lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs did not have the standing to sue and had provided no evidence of any wrongdoing by election officials.

