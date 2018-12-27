Amazon and Walmart face tough new rules in India

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... India has unveiled a new law aimed at protecting local retailers from e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. The U.K.'s second-largest airport, London Gatwick, has been bought by a French infrastructure firm. And Japan's birth rate falls to its lowest since records began over a century ago. We explore how robots are being used in Japan's nursing homes to offset the labor shortage. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and Wasabi Technologies.