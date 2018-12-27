(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... India has unveiled a new law aimed at protecting local retailers from e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. The U.K.'s second-largest airport, London Gatwick, has been bought by a French infrastructure firm. And Japan's birth rate falls to its lowest since records began over a century ago. We explore how robots are being used in Japan's nursing homes to offset the labor shortage. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and Wasabi Technologies.
Amazon and Walmart face tough new rules in India
By Marketplace • 7 hours ago