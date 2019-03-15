After deadly crashes, added scrutiny for Boeing 737 software

The fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 Max 8s within the past six months have prompted a global grounding of the aircraft and questions about design. Demand for Boeing aircraft has put pressure on the Seattle-based aviation giant to churn out about 50 planes a month. How does the demand to deliver so many planes impact the design process and flight software development? Marketplace's Jed Kim talked with Alwyn Scott, manufacturing and technology correspondent at Reuters. He's been covering aviation for years and says making new planes entails a lot of oversight.

