5 Inmate Deaths Cast New Shadow On Mississippi's Prison System

Two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison last week have been apprehended. The two fled the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, the same prison where last week three prisoners were found dead following what officials are calling “disturbances.”

Two other inmates died at other Mississippi correctional facilities. Investigative reporter Alissa Zhu (@alissazhu) writes for the Clarion Ledger and tells host Tonya Mosley that the latest deaths reflect the systemic problems with Mississippi’s prison system.

