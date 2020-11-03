2020 Election Live Blog

By WUWF Staff 22 minutes ago
  • Mayra Heitman/WUWF Public Media

After a long and virtual election season, it's Election Day. 

We'll share live election results here in state and local races from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties. Polls close at 7 p.m. You can also hear live results online by tuning in to 88.1 FM this evening. For Presidential race results, click here

U.S. Congress District 1

Matt Gaetz (REP)

Phil Ehr (DEM)

State Races

State Representative District 1

Franscine Mathis (DEM)

Michelle Salzman (REP)

State Senator District 1

Douglas V. Broxson (REP)

Karen Butler (DEM)

State Representative District 2

Alex Andrade (REP)

Dianne Krumel (DEM)

State Representative District 3

Jayer Williamson (REP)

Angela L. Hoover (DEM)

State Representative District 4

Patt Maney (REP)

John Plante (DEM)

Escambia County

Sheriff

David Alexander III (DEM)

Chip Simmons (REP)

County Commissioner District 3

Jason Laird (WRI)

Lumon May (DEM)

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation Dist, Grp 1

Matt Sharpsteen

Betty A. Wilson

ECUA, District 3

Calvin Avant (NPA)

John R. Johnson (NPA)

Pueschel Schneier (REP)

Larry Williams (DEM)

Pensacola City Council District 1

Jennifer Brahier

P.C. Wu

Pensacola City Council District 5

Teniade Broughton

Ron Helms

Mayor, Town of Century

Benjamin D. Boutwell

Henry J. Hawkins

Century Town Council, Seat 1

Ann C. Brooks

Dynette Lewis

Century Town Council, Seat 3

Shelisa D. McCall

Leonard B. White

Referendum: Creation of Escambia County Children's Trust

Yes

No

Santa Rosa County

County Referendum Continuation of Half-Cent Sales Tax

Yes

No

Non-Binding Referendum Declaration of Sanctuary for Life

Yes 

No

Navarre Beach Referendum: Special Fire District for Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

Yes

No

City of Milton Referendum: Grant Ad-Valorem Tax Exemptions to New Businesses or Expanding Businesses

Yes

No

Okaloosa County

Board of County Commissioners District 5

Mel Ponder (REP)

Wes Fell (NPA)

Referendum: Half-Cent Surtax for Okaloosa County School District 

Yes 

No

North Okaloosa Fire Commissioner Group 5

Austin Hinton

Rodney Lancaster 

Gene Wright

North Okaloosa Fire District Referendum Impact Fees

Yes 

No

City of Crestview Referendum: Annexation of Foxwood Estates

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to Certain Language Changes to the City Charter for the City of Crestview Florida 

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to a Change to the Voting Districts for the City of Crestview

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Relating to a Change to the Election Dates for the City of Crestivew 

Yes 

No

City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Prohibit Vacation of Waterfront Public City Rights-of-Way 

Yes

No

City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Provide Maximum Building Height 

Yes

No

City of Destin City Council

Dewey E. Destin

John W. Green

Teresa Hebert

Johnny King

Kevin Schmidt 

Walton County

Board Of Commissioners District 5

Tony Anderson (REP)

Carolynn Zonia (DEM)

NPR Liveblog - Election Coverage 2020

By 1 hour ago

A voting season unlike any other is coming to an end, but the timeline for final results is up in the air. Here’s what you need to know for Election Day.

Presidential Race Results

Senate Race Results

House Race Results 

Simmons Prepped To Be Next Escambia County Sheriff

By Oct 23, 2020
Chip Simmons for Escambia County Sheriff

After a dozen years, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan is stepping down, with voters to decide his successor on Nov. 3. The Republican nominee is Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. 

President Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Pensacola

By Oct 23, 2020
Jennie McKeon/WUWF Public Media

Just 11 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Pensacola Friday night.

Thousands — many of them in the trademark red hats — gathered at ST Engineering hours before Air Force One landed. President Trump was introduced by a roundup of local and state politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, and State Rep. Alex Andrade.

Fresh from his final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump arrived at the podium saying “Eleven days from now, we’re going to win my home state of Florida.”

Okaloosa Sales Tax On 2020 Ballot

By Oct 16, 2020
School Cents Make Sense

 

Okaloosa voters on Election Day will decide on a half-cent sales tax that could boost School District revenue for the next 10 years.

With an estimated forecast of $256 million, the half-cent tax would provide needed revenue for long-overdue projects throughout the district. Newly elected Superintendent Marcus Chambers said his top priorities include safety initiatives, new AC units, and roofs. 

Salzman Pledges Full-Time Effort For All of District 1

By Oct 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Michelle Salzman

The next representative of Florida House District 1 will be a female, holding elected office for the first time. Franscine Mathis is the Democratic nominee. The focus today is on the Republican candidate Michelle Salzman.

For Salzman, the General Election has been about keeping the momentum gained by her big Primary Election victory over Republican incumbent Mike Hill.

“I wouldn’t call it an upset. I would certainly call it a victory for Northwest Florida,” proclaimed Salzman after the primary.

Mathis Seeks To Make History In State House Race

By Oct 18, 2020
Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media

The District 1 seat in the Florida House of Representatives will have a new face after the November General Election, and it will be a woman.

The race features Democrat, Franscine C. Mathis, who is making her second consecutive run for the office and Republican, Michelle Salzman, a political newcomer.

In this report, WUWF checked in on the Mathis campaign.

Andrade Seeks Second Term In House District 2

By Oct 14, 2020
Courtesy photo

The race for the Florida House seat in District 2 is a contest between the incumbent Republican and a long-time Democratic activist. Today we take a look at the incumbent, Republican Alex Andrade.

Activist Dianne Krumel Seeks District 2 House Seat

By Oct 13, 2020
Courtesy photo

The race for the Florida House seat in District 2 is a contest between the incumbent Republican and a long-time Democratic activist. Here we take a look at the challenger, Democrat Dianne Krumel.

“I will fight just as hard as I did for the beach, the two-and-a-half-year battle, I will take that same passion and commitment and work on things that matter to us, to our community.”

Ehr: 'It's Time For The Lies and Chaos to Stop'

By Oct 20, 2020
Phil Ehr for Congress

Two years after his first run for U.S. House District-1, Phil Ehr is back to challenge incumbent Republican Matt Gaetz.

In 2018, Ehr — a retired U.S. Navy commander — lost in the Democratic primary to Jennifer Zimmerman, who went on to lose to Gaetz. Ehr says that was then, this is now, he faced no primary challenger this time.

Escambia Children’s Trust Aims To Improve Lives

By Oct 26, 2020
Courtesy Escambia Children's Trust campaign

One of the most significant local issues to be decided in the Nov. 3 General Election is a referendum asking voters to take a bold step toward improving the well-being of children in Escambia County.