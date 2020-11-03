2020 Election Live Blog

After a long and virtual election season, it's Election Day.

We'll share live election results here in state and local races from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties. Polls close at 7 p.m. You can also hear live results online by tuning in to 88.1 FM this evening. For Presidential race results, click here.

U.S. Congress District 1

Matt Gaetz (REP)

Phil Ehr (DEM)

State Races

State Representative District 1

Franscine Mathis (DEM)

Michelle Salzman (REP)

State Senator District 1

Douglas V. Broxson (REP)

Karen Butler (DEM)

State Representative District 2

Alex Andrade (REP)

Dianne Krumel (DEM)

State Representative District 3

Jayer Williamson (REP)

Angela L. Hoover (DEM)

State Representative District 4

Patt Maney (REP)

John Plante (DEM)

Escambia County

Sheriff

David Alexander III (DEM)

Chip Simmons (REP)

County Commissioner District 3

Jason Laird (WRI)

Lumon May (DEM)

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation Dist, Grp 1

Matt Sharpsteen

Betty A. Wilson

ECUA, District 3

Calvin Avant (NPA)

John R. Johnson (NPA)

Pueschel Schneier (REP)

Larry Williams (DEM)

Pensacola City Council District 1

Jennifer Brahier

P.C. Wu

Pensacola City Council District 5

Teniade Broughton

Ron Helms

Mayor, Town of Century

Benjamin D. Boutwell

Henry J. Hawkins

Century Town Council, Seat 1

Ann C. Brooks

Dynette Lewis

Century Town Council, Seat 3

Shelisa D. McCall

Leonard B. White

Referendum: Creation of Escambia County Children's Trust

Yes

No

Santa Rosa County

County Referendum Continuation of Half-Cent Sales Tax

Yes

No

Non-Binding Referendum Declaration of Sanctuary for Life

Yes

No

Navarre Beach Referendum: Special Fire District for Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

Yes

No

City of Milton Referendum: Grant Ad-Valorem Tax Exemptions to New Businesses or Expanding Businesses

Yes

No

Okaloosa County

Board of County Commissioners District 5

Mel Ponder (REP)

Wes Fell (NPA)

Referendum: Half-Cent Surtax for Okaloosa County School District

Yes

No

North Okaloosa Fire Commissioner Group 5

Austin Hinton

Rodney Lancaster

Gene Wright

North Okaloosa Fire District Referendum Impact Fees

Yes

No

City of Crestview Referendum: Annexation of Foxwood Estates

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to Certain Language Changes to the City Charter for the City of Crestview Florida

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to a Change to the Voting Districts for the City of Crestview

Yes

No

City of Crestview: Relating to a Change to the Election Dates for the City of Crestivew

Yes

No

City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Prohibit Vacation of Waterfront Public City Rights-of-Way

Yes

No

City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Provide Maximum Building Height

Yes

No

City of Destin City Council

Dewey E. Destin

John W. Green

Teresa Hebert

Johnny King

Kevin Schmidt

Walton County

Board Of Commissioners District 5

Tony Anderson (REP)

Carolynn Zonia (DEM)