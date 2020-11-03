2020 Election Live Blog

After a long and virtual election season, it's Election Day.
We'll share live election results here in state and local races from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties. Polls close at 7 p.m. You can also hear live results online by tuning in to 88.1 FM this evening. For Presidential race results, click here.
U.S. Congress District 1
Matt Gaetz (REP)
Phil Ehr (DEM)
State Races
State Representative District 1
Franscine Mathis (DEM)
Michelle Salzman (REP)
State Senator District 1
Douglas V. Broxson (REP)
Karen Butler (DEM)
State Representative District 2
Alex Andrade (REP)
Dianne Krumel (DEM)
State Representative District 3
Jayer Williamson (REP)
Angela L. Hoover (DEM)
State Representative District 4
Patt Maney (REP)
John Plante (DEM)
Escambia County
Sheriff
David Alexander III (DEM)
Chip Simmons (REP)
County Commissioner District 3
Jason Laird (WRI)
Lumon May (DEM)
Escambia Soil & Water Conservation Dist, Grp 1
Matt Sharpsteen
Betty A. Wilson
ECUA, District 3
Calvin Avant (NPA)
John R. Johnson (NPA)
Pueschel Schneier (REP)
Larry Williams (DEM)
Pensacola City Council District 1
Jennifer Brahier
P.C. Wu
Pensacola City Council District 5
Teniade Broughton
Ron Helms
Mayor, Town of Century
Benjamin D. Boutwell
Henry J. Hawkins
Century Town Council, Seat 1
Ann C. Brooks
Dynette Lewis
Century Town Council, Seat 3
Shelisa D. McCall
Leonard B. White
Referendum: Creation of Escambia County Children's Trust
Yes
No
Santa Rosa County
County Referendum Continuation of Half-Cent Sales Tax
Yes
No
Non-Binding Referendum Declaration of Sanctuary for Life
Yes
No
Navarre Beach Referendum: Special Fire District for Navarre Beach Fire Rescue
Yes
No
City of Milton Referendum: Grant Ad-Valorem Tax Exemptions to New Businesses or Expanding Businesses
Yes
No
Okaloosa County
Board of County Commissioners District 5
Mel Ponder (REP)
Wes Fell (NPA)
Referendum: Half-Cent Surtax for Okaloosa County School District
Yes
No
North Okaloosa Fire Commissioner Group 5
Austin Hinton
Rodney Lancaster
Gene Wright
North Okaloosa Fire District Referendum Impact Fees
Yes
No
City of Crestview Referendum: Annexation of Foxwood Estates
Yes
No
City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to Certain Language Changes to the City Charter for the City of Crestview Florida
Yes
No
City of Crestview: Charter Amendment Relating to a Change to the Voting Districts for the City of Crestview
Yes
No
City of Crestview: Relating to a Change to the Election Dates for the City of Crestivew
Yes
No
City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Prohibit Vacation of Waterfront Public City Rights-of-Way
Yes
No
City of Destin: Amending the Charter to Provide Maximum Building Height
Yes
No
City of Destin City Council
Dewey E. Destin
John W. Green
Teresa Hebert
Johnny King
Kevin Schmidt
Walton County
Board Of Commissioners District 5
Tony Anderson (REP)
Carolynn Zonia (DEM)