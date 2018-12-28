2019 will mean a rise in minimum wage for many

(U.S. Edition) While the ongoing government shutdown has multitudes of federal workers concerned about their next paycheck, some workers could get some relief in the new year. Twenty states and more than 20 cities across the country will be raising minimum wage in 2019. Also, members of Congress not only have the shutdown to contend with, but also hiring to fill holes in their staffs. The people they hire will be of particular interest to those keeping an eye on diversity on Capitol Hill. Then, we look at the end of the holiday season, where the final two months of the year are typically the busiest for retailers ... but not as profitable as they might seem. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income.