104: A year after Cambridge Analytica, what have we learned?

Do you use social media? Or does social media use you? That's a question we all had to confront last year when it came out that Cambridge Analytica had harvested personal information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts, using the data to target political ads in the 2016 election. What's changed a year after the biggest leak in Facebook's history? Here to help us sort through the data mining we live with and what comes next is Shoshana Zuboff. She’s a professor emerita at Harvard Business School and the author of the book "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power."

