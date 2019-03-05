103: Quantum computing for normals

We're taking a break from politics and the culture wars to get into some weird science: quantum computing. It's not super easy to explain, but going quantum allows computers to operate by a totally different set of rules that could change some major things, like national security and medical breakthroughs. President Donald Trump recently signed the National Quantum Initiative Act, calling for a $1.2 billion investment in quantum computing. What's that mean for Big Tech, the economy or the regular consumer? UC Berkeley's Steven Weber breaks it down.

Links from today's show: Both studies about who's really paying tariffs and The New York Times Magazine story about mondegreens.

