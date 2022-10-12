© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Katie Delk - Fresh Take Florida

  • DeSantis
    Florida News
    911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1,000 bonuses from DeSantis
    Katie Delk - Fresh Take Florida
    As Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, 911 telecommunicators worked overtime, separated from their families and homes, taking calls from panicked storm victims pleading for help. Dispatchers stayed on the line as agencies stopped responding to calls in-person because of dangerously high winds. When Gov. Ron DeSantis awards police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and firefighters with $1,000 bonuses, the 911 operators across Florida are left out because under state law they are not considered first responders.