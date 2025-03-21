Yseult: Tiny Desk Concert

Before we start, a warning: This concert includes a song about suicide.

From the moment Yseult stepped behind the Tiny Desk to rehearse, her fearless, full-out energy left the team in shock. The French singer-songwriter blends chanson française, R&B and pop with a punk-ish je ne sais quoi. You may have seen her perform during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but her vulnerability and experimentation makes Yseult a no-brainer for our Tiny stage.

The vigorous set kicks off with two hauntingly beautiful tracks, "SUICIDE" and "MTV." Yseult then offers a glimpse of an unreleased song, "PROBLEMATIC," followed by the upbeat "CUTE," which coaxes the crowd with its playful, yet smooth groove. The final song, "GARÇON," is the cherry on top of a performance that will be etched in my brain forever. Yseult does all this while donning a T-shirt with the words "BITCH YOU COULD NEVER," a song title from 2024's MENTAL, on full display. Honestly, she's right. I don't think any artist could have done what she did.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

SET LIST

"SUICIDE"

"MTV"

"PROBLEMATIC"

"CUTE"

"GARÇON"

MUSICIANS

Yseult: vocals

Darius Woodley: drums

Brandyn Porter: guitar

Evan Rainey: bass

Christian Almiron: keys

Livv.: background vocals

LennAsia: background vocals

Jhetti Rose: background vocals

