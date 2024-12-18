Yo Gabba GabbaLand!: Tiny Desk Concert
We've never had a performance quite like this before. Sesame Street put on a puppetted concert for the kids, while GWAR was our first visit from gigantic monsters. But here a colorful crew transforms the Tiny Desk into Yo Gabba GabbaLand! with all five of the Gabba friends in their full form, led by the spirited Kammy Kam and backed by a five-piece band.
I brought Yo Gabba GabbaLand! to the Tiny Desk because my 3-year-old niece is a fan of the show … but, let's be real, so am I. Its predecessor, Yo Gabba Gabba!, grabbed my attention in 2007 — even as a middle-schooler who was too "cool" for kid content — with its funky, hip-hop influenced music. The reimagined show introduces new characters and ideas while maintaining the same groovy sounds that make you wanna dance, no matter your age.
The fun-filled set features Yo Gabba Gabba! classics like "Party in My Tummy" and new cuts such as "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors," which includes a surprise visit from Thundercat — donning an orange cat suit, of course. This one is sure to please the little ones and your inner child.
SET LIST
- "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!"
- "Hold Still"
- "I'm So Mad (Just Breathe)"
- "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors"
- "Party in My Tummy"
MUSICIANS
- Kamryn Smith: vocals (Kammy Kam)
- Thundercat: vocals (The Orange Cat), bass
- Christian Jacobs: vocals (Plex)
- Erin Pearce: vocals (Toodee)
- Emma Penrose: vocals (Foofa)
- Amos "Mossi" Watene: vocals (Brobee)
- Adam Deibert: keyboards, vocals (Muno)
- Aaron Watene: guitar, percussion, vocals
- Ricky Falomir: drums
- Matt Gorney: bass
- Jarond Gibbs: guitar
- Alexia Meyer: costumed dancer (Brobee)
- Jorianne Zvonek: costumed dancer (Foofa)
- Kassi Balcer: costumed dancer (Muno)
- Michael Artiga: costumed dancer (Plex)
- Madi Bruce: costumed dancer (Toodee)
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producers: Alanté Serene, Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Mitra I. Arthur
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
