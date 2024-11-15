It's all about innovation at this weekend's Pensacola Maker Faire

Five years since its inaugural event, the Pensacola Maker Faire has grown into an anticipated showcase of arts, science, and design. This year will have more than 100 exhibits featuring everything from robotics to fine and performing arts.

“It’s about discovering a new craft, a new engineering concept, and seeing how creativity manifests,” said Thomas Asmuth, University of West Florida professor of art and design.

Asmuth participated in the first-ever Maker Faire in 2006 in California. He helped establish the Pensacola event to showcase the innovations and creations of UWF students across campus.

“We live in a creative community but it’s often pretty common for people to get stuck in their silos,” he said. “We encourage people to come here and think outside the box.”

One exhibitor is Nathan Faulk, a UWF fine art and sculpture student. He’ll show his elaborate headwear inspired by the wendigo, a mythological creature of Native American folklore. Using computer software, he scanned his face and the skulls of animals to create the piece.

“I was able to bring that creature to life for Halloween,” he said. “I’m looking forward to showing off the stuff we’ve created and seeing everything everyone else has made.”

Courtesy photo Nathan Faulk's Halloween creation he will showcase at the 2024 Pensacola Maker Faire.

The Pensacola Maker Faire will be set up at Museum Plaza in downtown Pensacola. Exhibits will also be at the Bowden Building and the Museum of Commerce. Attendees can watch demonstrations and even test their creative skills at various stations.

Jasmyn Prevatte, a graphic design student at UWF, says she’s looking forward to working in the Maker’s Space.

“We’ll be highlighting the process and the tools to make stamps,” she explained.

She’ll make stamps using a laser cutter in the workshop, located at the Museum of Commerce, to etch out a design in rubber. Then the design is glued to a piece of wood before adding the ink.

“I’m excited to interact with kids — and anyone who stops by — and let them see how it’s made,” she said. “We have animal stamp designs … there’s a cute little dog stamp.”

As a graphic designer, Prevatte hopes to one day work in poster design. While much of that work can be digital, she’s enjoying spending time with the tactile arts this weekend.

“Expect a really unique experience,” she said.

The Pensacola Maker Faire is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Museum Plaza. Admission is free. Tickets are available at ticketleap.events/events/pensacolamakerfaire.