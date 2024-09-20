Five things to do during Santa Rosa's Beaches to Woodlands Tour

For more than 20 years, Santa Rosa County's Beaches to Woodlands Tour has highlighted fall offerings that take you outside and get you in the spirit of the season. From pumpkin patches to fishing and outdoor concerts — all interests are covered.

Here's a sampling of events coming up. You can find a full calendar of events here.

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

Sept. 21-Nov. 3

It's pumpkin season. Get your pick from the patch at Holland Farms in Milton. Other activities include a train ride, zip lines, hill slides, and more.

Courtesy photo Six Piece Suits perform at Bands on the Blackwater

Bands on the Blackwater

Fridays through Oct. 25

Whether you listen by boat or relaxed in the grass, there's not a bad seat in the house. This live concert series is free, just bring your own chair or blanket. See the lineup of bands here.

Navarre Fishing Rodeo

Oct. 5 & 6

Cast your line and bring your catches to weigh-ins at Juana's Pagodas and be eligible for cash prizes. Find details at navarrefishingrodeo.com.

Courtesy photo Navarre Fishing Rodeo in 2023.

4th Annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween

Oct. 19

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge gets in the spooky season on Saturday, Oct. 19 with animal encounters, activities, a costume contest, and, of course, candy. Details at emeraldcoastwildliferefuge.org

Courtesy photo ECWR's 4th Annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween

Annual Fenner McConnell/Mark Wantz Blackwater Heritage Century Ride

Oct. 26

Dedicated to avid cyclists Fenner McConnell and Matt Wantz, this ride starts in the historic city of Milton and includes the natural scenery of the Blackwater Forest. The ride also includes routes for all cycling levels: 18, 42, 62, or 100 miles. Register here: bit.ly/2024FennerRideRegistration.