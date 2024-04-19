A self-proclaimed music nerd shares his favorite Tiny Desk concerts

The NPR Tiny Desk contest first came onto my radar in 2018 when Hobo Johnson won that year and the group was all over social media. After some time, I came to realize what a gem the Tiny Desk format really was. Over the last six years, I’ve used Tiny Desk as a source to find new artists and genres, as well as old favorites.

RELATED: Watch local entries in the Tiny Desk Contest

The first Tiny Desk concert I can remember hooking me was IDLES in 2020. I have always had a soft spot for punk music, especially punk bands with something to say while also having fun with it. And the Tiny Desk concert format was the perfect outlet for IDLES to shine. The cramped space, the memorabilia, various records adorning the background, as well as the band’s aggressive energy coalesced to create a spectacular scene that I find myself returning to every so often. IDLES provided a fresh take on the genre that re-ignited my interest in heavier music. This was during a time of personal turmoil for me, and this band’s music allowed me to express outwardly what I was feeling inwardly.

Another Tiny Desk concert I hold in high regard is Wet Leg from December 2021. During a time plagued by lockdowns, Tiny Desk continued to bring us live music as best they could. The Tiny Desk (home) series was launched for artists to continue the tradition while adhering to lockdown procedures. Wet Leg changed my entire view on indie music. They came onto the scene with force and a unique sense of style that blends folk-rock with dream pop. This concert quickly rose to the top of my favorites as another that I find myself returning to when I want to hear something unique, laid back, and entertaining.

Choosing a top three list is always tough, not only are you choosing only three out of a whole array of options, but you must also choose which of those three is last in the list. But I’ve done it anyway, and the third choice for my most enjoyed Tiny Desk concerts goes to a Korean group known as ADG7 and their (home) performance from January 2022. This group is one of the most unique I’ve ever heard. Blending modern rock styles with traditional Korean instruments, they present a special mix of musicality that I believe anyone can appreciate. The first time I saw this concert I was blown away. The group consists of six musicians and three vocalists, and several musicians play multiple instruments. The vocals are the center of the group, and they truly provide the signature style by vocalizing in a way that sounds like a blend of beatboxing, scatting, and rapping as well as singing. This is truly a special band that I cannot recommend enough.

To me, Tiny Desk concerts represent exploration, stepping out of your comfort zone, and trying something new. Each group or artist featured on Tiny Desk brings something unique to the table, or (tiny) desk if you will, that will leave you wanting more. The concerts are designed to feature music from around the world and expose you to a culture, art form, or just plain entertainment you may not have discovered otherwise. Tiny Desk is yet another crucial part of what makes NPR special. I could write indefinitely about all the Tiny Desk performances I have enjoyed over the years, so here are some honorable mentions:

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros in 2020

The Black Crowes also in 2020

Khruangbin in 2018

Wu Tang Clan in 2018

The Linda Lindas in 2022

Tower of Power in 2018.

So, go out and explore the vast sea of Tiny Desk concerts available on the NPR YouTube channel, and maybe you’ll find something new that you enjoy, or perhaps you’ll find that your favorite artist has appeared before. The intimate setting of Tiny Desk, the pure form of the music, and the love of performance from the artists blend to make something great.

The Tiny Desk contest happens around this time every year, and it is a very viable way for new artists to make their mark. So, keep an eye, or ear, out for more information surrounding this year’s list of concerts, and check out the local artists from our area who have submitted their own entries.