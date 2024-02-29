UWF's International Music Night brings cultures together

Fostering a broad worldview is part of the college experience. But it doesn’t always have to happen in a classroom.

Last weekend, UWF’s International Affairs office hosted International Music Night giving students the chance to perform music and dances from their culture. Dozens participated with students from all walks of life dancing together.

“It’s an extremely popular event,” said Randolph Scott, associate director of International Affairs. “Learning about other cultures is part of the human experience. Students experience a world outside their borders.”

The majority of UWF students are from Florida. International students make up 2% percent of the student body, according to UWF demographics. Leading countries, outside of the U.S., include Brazil, India, and Canada. Students from the U.S., have their own cultures and backgrounds to share, as well.

Scott said events like this help those students feel valued at the university.

“(International students) are some of the bravest students on campus,” he added. “They left their family to travel across the world and learn in a language that is not their native language.”

International Music Night featured music from Puerto Rico, Ghana, India, Korea, France, and more.

Along with a sense of belonging, Scott also hoped to foster a sense of adventure for students. The university offers several study abroad programs such as Argos in Latin America or Argos in Asia.

Lawmakers in Florida and Texas have targeted DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) initiatives on state college or university campuses. In Florida, SB 266, signed last year, prohibits, state universities from spending state or federal dollars on specific programs or campus activities that advocate for DEI or promote political or social activism.

But last weekend’s festivities were not about politics.

Aurora Osborn, interim director of the Office of Campus Culture and Access, said the event is part of the university’s broader mission to make students feel included and engaged, which has practical benefits.

“Civil discourse leads to academic growth,” she said. “And doing it in such a way that all voices are invited … it unlocks the potential students are trying to develop.”

The next International Affairs event is the Global Block Party 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, on Cannon Green. The event is open to the public.

