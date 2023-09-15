A conversation with Demetrius Fuller of Sinfonia Gulf Coast

Sinfonia Gulf Coast was founded 18 years ago with the mission of "redefining the symphony experience." This year, like others, it does just that by bringing award-winning talent to Northwest Florida for events all over the Emerald Coast. Here, founder and Music Director Demetrius Fuller shares about some of the events happening in the upcoming season which kicks off Sept. 27. For a full list of events, visit sinfoniagulfcoast.org

The 2023-2024 season is Sinfonia’s 18th year. She is an “adult” now! How does it feel to reach this milestone?

Demetrius Fuller: It is truly hard to fathom that Sinfonia is approaching two decades. I say it every year, but Sinfonia exists because of our amazing community. Our music education outreach and community engagement initiatives are a void that we continue to fill in our school districts, however, the support of the community for our public concerts and events is what enables us to exist in the capacity that we do.

You are kicking off the season on September 27 with Cabaret at Seagar’s headlined by Tony-award-winning Laura Benanti. Why is this particular event so popular and why did you invite this Laura Benanti to headline?

Fuller: The Seagar’s Cabaret is a magical evening. So many of our patrons say that it is their favorite concert of the season. Watching intimate performances by Grammy- and/or Tony Award-winning artists up close and personal is like being transported to the iconic Cafe Carlyle in New York City. It is definitely my favorite way to kick off the season. I love that we can finally present Laura Benanti, whose pedigree and resume more than speaks for itself. She and I have never worked together, but we have many friends and colleagues in common. She is the real deal. A big deal. I am looking forward to welcoming her to the Sinfonia stage.

November 4 promises another powerhouse performer: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. What can we expect from this year’s Gala Event and why should people come out to support it?

Fuller: Energy. Excitement. Booty-shaking musical revelry. All that is Trombone Shorty. Listen, how do you top Patti LaBelle? You cannot. I knew we had to take a much different path with this year’s gala. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue is a mind-blowing musical experience. They are the best of the best musicians. I love that Shorty has his own foundation that benefits music education. That resonates loudly with me. The gala supports Sinfonia’s most important work in the community: bringing quality music to school children at no cost to them or their schools.

Classical Connections will feature saxophonist Steven Banks. Among many prestigious honors, he is the 2019 Sinfonia Gulf Coast Young Concert Artist prize winner. Tell us more about the young composer/musician.

Fuller: The Sinfonia Young Concert Artists (YCA) Prize is very special to me and Sinfonia. Young Concert Artists is a nearly 70-year-old institution that has introduced incredible classical musicians to the world. Sinfonia is honored to be able to offer an award to one of the winners each season to perform with the orchestra, but also go out into our community to work with schools, local bands, the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra as well as other community engagement opportunities. Steven Banks is an extraordinary saxophonist whose career has catapulted since winning YCA. Steven is an artist that everyone should know. He represents the future of classical music and the opportunities and importance that it carries for our culture.

On May 18 there is Jurassic Park in Concert. Why should families brave a Film in Concert 65 million years in the making?

Fuller: That’s 65 million plus three years to be exact. We are finally traveling to Jurassic Park after two rescheduled dates due to COVID-19. These film-in-concert productions represent exactly what Sinfonia is about — redefining the traditional symphony experience, melding genres, and bringing new audiences into the concert hall. With the amazing custom screen that hovers above the orchestra, this will definitely be an experience for the entire family to see the more than 100 musicians on stage performing John Williams’s iconic film score. Larger than life in all regards!

As we interview, you are hopping from Festival Napa Valley — where you have forged long-lasting relationships — to a Visit South Walton media event in NYC, to a Young Concert Artists Board event at the Aspen Music School. You travel frequently from coast to coast. How does the local community benefit from your national connections?

Fuller: Literally anything and everything that you see with Sinfonia is a result of who I know in the industry, who we already have a great working relationship with, and recommendations from colleagues and artist managers that I have worked with over the last 20 years. The networking and travel are essential. To remain relevant, you must continually explore new artists, new venues, and new opportunities and I believe that we have done a great job of doing that over the last 17 seasons. As we have been fortunate to continue to add new and talented staff members, we can multiply or reach our potential to introduce stellar artists through Sinfonia to our community. Being appointed to the Young Concert Artists Board in 2022 has been a wonderful experience for me both personally and professionally and the opportunity to create a partnership for the future is promising. Collaboration is key!

This interview has been condensed and edited.

