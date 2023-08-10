How to discover the healing power of your voice

Music has many benefits beyond entertaining. It can lower stress, improve mental acuity, and in some cases relieve physical pain. But what if that music can come from within?

Vocal sound healing is about using your voice as a tool to connect with the inner self as a form of meditation. It’s not necessarily about hitting the right notes or sounding objectively “good.” Next week, Belgium musician Jacob Vermeulen will be hosting a workshop about vocal sound healing in Pensacola.

Vermeulen was raised in a family of classic musicians. And he has carried on the family tradition as a music producer, vocalist, and pianist. He was inspired to learn more about sound and movement healing from his late wife, Upala, when she lost her voice due to a brain tumor.

“I noticed how much making authentic sounds helped her to nearly instantly and effortlessly drop into a deep state of relaxation and acceptance,” said Vermeulen via email. “From that, we both created our practice, which I now call Vocal Sound Healing. The practice has been refined over the years after having had thousands of people all over the world go through our programs.”

Upala passed away on Dec. 4, 2022. The musician pays tribute to her in a video “Just the Way You Are.” He created the song during a retreat in Slovenia. It was the only song she requested at her funeral weeks before she died.

The five-minute video shares clips of Upala out in nature, letting waves crash over her bare feet, enjoying coffee, and dancing around the living room.

The lyrics are simple, but they were meaningful to Upala, said Vermeulen.

I can be me

I can be myself

Wherever I am

Wherever I go

You are welcome

We love you

Just the way you are

“Upala inspired me in so many ways,” said Vermeulen. “She really embodies vocal sound healing naturally. She was my greatest teacher and will continue to inspire me even after she's gone. I feel I was able to give her four amazing years during her illness, in which she could live her dream of traveling and spreading the power of vocal sound healing with others.”

Like many others, Upala struggled with being her true self out in the world. One of the lessons from vocal sound healing is like “having a direct connection with your subconscious rather than having to guess,” explained Vermeulen. And the lessons learned from sound healing can be helpful throughout all aspects of life.

“We learn to truly listen to how we are doing,” he added. “Sometimes we keep on going when actually we need some rest. Sometimes we doubt whether we should launch a new project, and we keep on going back and forth in our mind. This will surprise people, but the voice can help you to get to clarity, understanding, and self-insight very quickly.”

People who have taken sound healing or authentic singing classes call them “soothing,” “active meditations,” and “a blessing.”

Sound healing can be practiced at home with some breathing and honesty. Vermeulen offers these tips:

“Asking yourself the question. How am I doing? Then breathing in and simply allowing any sound to come out. This is the answer to your question. If you're willing to be honest with yourself and not censor your sound, you might just learn something about yourself.”

Vermeulen is coming to Pensacola as part of a U.S. tour across 10 states. The masterclass will be a deep dive into mantra singing as well as finding the untapped potential in your own voice. He says participants should be open to “whole new ways to use their voice.”

“The basics of how I approach vocal sound healing is as simple as it is profound,” he said. “It's about empowerment, of using your own voice for your benefit. You always have your voice with you, so why not use it at full capacity?"

At the end of the masterclass, he wants people to walk away with “a new personal wellbeing partner” — that is, their voice.

Learn more by clicking here.


