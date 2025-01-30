UWF trustees to get eyed

A freshly minted majority of trustees at the University of West Florida could face some “vigorous, penetrating” scrutiny as the Senate reviews appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state university system’s Board of Governors.

Senate Ethics and Elections Chairman Don Gaetz, a Niceville Republican whose district includes UWF, said his committee will closely examine the new slate of trustees.

“We’ve had a lot of constituent interest in that whole issue,” Gaetz told The News Service of Florida this week.

“I know a couple of people that have been appointed, but I don’t know most of them,” Gaetz added. “I don't plan to make my vote based on measuring emails. I plan to make my vote based on measuring the evidence, and the evidence includes their responses to vigorous, penetrating questioning.”

UWF’s revamped board last week chose as its chairman Scott Yenor, a Boise State University political scientist who is affiliated with the conservative Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life and has railed against feminism while advocating for traditional families.

Yenor was among five trustees appointed to the Pensacola-based university’s board this month. The new majority selected Yenor to serve as chairman over longtime trustee Richard Baker, who has decades-long ties to the school.

The remaking of the board is raising eyebrows among university supporters concerned that UWF could be next in line for a major makeover as DeSantis and his allies reshape the state education system.

Gaetz also voiced support for UWF President Martha Saunders in light of the new trustees.

“I think under her leadership, the University of West Florida has hit its marks, and it now is the university in our state that has the highest percentage of students who are getting jobs, real jobs after graduation,” Gaetz said. “She's done a very good job. I'm a Martha Saunders fan.”

Gaetz was a finalist for the position when Saunders was selected in 2016.