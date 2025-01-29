© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Sen. Don Gaetz suffers medical emergency during Broxson road dedication

WUWF | By Sandra Averhart
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:27 PM CST
Sandra Averhart
/
WUWF Public Media

Recently elected state Sen. Don Gaetz, of Niceville, experienced a medical episode Wednesday as he was delivering remarks at a road dedication ceremony in Santa Rosa County.

The event, near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Hwy. 90 in Milton, honored Bart and John Broxson for their service to the community. The father and son, both served as sheriffs of Santa Rosa County. Broxson also served in the State House and Senate and as a Santa Rosa County Commissioner.

“A funny thing happened to me on the way to speaking today, I guess,” Gaetz joked, as he returned to the podium to try to continue his speech.

“It’s an understatement that we would be here for this ceremony,” he continued. “Because when you think about it, the Broxson’s have been here for 200 years, 200 years.”

But, Gaetz’s condition did not immediately improve, and after a third unsuccessful attempt to finish his remarks, the ceremony was paused, an ambulance was called, and Gaetz was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

“He is currently in stable condition and is receiving excellent medical care,” said the senator’s son, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, in a post on X.
Sandra Averhart
Sandra Averhart has been News Director at WUWF since 1996. Her first job in broadcasting was with (then) Pensacola radio station WOWW107-FM, where she worked 11 years. Sandra, who is a native of Pensacola, earned her B.S. in Communication from Florida State University.
