UWF Launches Gulf Coast Culture Series with notable culinary historian John T. Edge

This event has been canceled due to extreme winter weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The University of West Florida College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities is set to debut its Gulf Coast Culture Series with an inaugural event featuring John T. Edge, a celebrated writer, television host, and cultural historian. Known for his work as the host of TrueSouth on SEC Network and author of The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South, Edge will headline the event, “True South: A Conversation with John T. Edge."

The Gulf Coast Culture Series, described as an evolution of UWF's long-running Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series, aims to immerse the community in the vibrant culture of the Gulf Coast through a variety of events tied to a central theme each academic year.

“This new series reflects our commitment to fostering curiosity, creativity and compassion while deepening our community’s connection to the Gulf Coast’s diverse heritage,” said Dr. David M. Earle, dean of the college. “John T. Edge’s work embodies this spirit, making him the perfect speaker to kick off this vibrant initiative.”

Edge, who co-founded the Southern Foodways Alliance, is acclaimed for exploring how food can reflect social history and identity. In his interview ahead of the event, he elaborated on these themes, explaining that food is as critical to understanding a place as its music, religion, and art.

“It is a totem of place and a totem of people,” he said.

His book, The Potlikker Papers, traces the South’s history through food, beginning with pivotal moments in the civil rights movement. Reflecting on how the South continues to evolve, Edge noted, “The notion of what the South is and who Southerners are... is refracting and exploding and becoming something new.”

Edge also pointed to the role of immigrants in shaping the region's foodways, celebrating their contributions despite recent challenges.

“There are passive Southerners and active Southerners,” he said, contrasting those born in the South with newcomers who choose to invest in its culture and communities. “I honor those active Southerners.”

The event promises to offer attendees unique insights into the intersection of Southern culture, history, and cuisine. While Edge acknowledges the appeal of fine dining, he highlighted Pensacola’s working-class culinary traditions as the foundation of its food culture.

“Fresh mullet, fried hard, is my favorite fish. Full stop,” he declared.

Sponsored by UWF and the John C. Pace Symposium Series, the evening will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by Edge’s discussion at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more details, visit uwf.edu/gulfcoastculture.