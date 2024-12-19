Candidates line up for Rudman seat

Candidates continue emerging for a Northwest Florida House seat that Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, will vacate as he runs for Congress.

Republican Joshua Shane Sik and Democrat Dondre Markell Maurice Wise this week opened campaign accounts to run in House District 3 in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

They joined Republicans Nathan Boyles, Hayden Burkhard Hudson, and Jamie Lee Wells, who opened accounts earlier.

The candidates are listed on the Division of Elections website as opening the accounts for 2026 campaigns, but the accounts could be converted to a special election for the House seat.

Such a special election has not been scheduled. Rudman is running in a special election to try to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican who resigned from his seat last month.