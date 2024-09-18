Pensacola taps Kinsella for city administrator

In a significant leadership move for Pensacola, Mayor D.C. Reeves announced this week that retired U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Kinsella will serve as the city’s new administrator. Kinsella, who previously commanded Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, will now be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city’s government.

How the hiring materialized

The hiring process began with the city exploring a national search for the role, but Kinsella quickly emerged as a top candidate during informal conversations between him and Reeves. The search was still in its early stages when Kinsella’s availability became clear, and the city soon shifted its focus to him.

"It was kind of an organic thing” Reeves explained. “... a personal connection at the right time.” Reeves emphasized that had he known earlier of Kinsella’s interest, they wouldn’t have started the search at all.

As the new city administrator, Kinsella will implement city policies and oversee daily operations. Reeves described the role as "vital to running a smooth and efficient operation."

City of Pensacola Ret. Capt. Tim Kinsella, U.S. Navy

Decades of leadership experience

Kinsella brings with him more than 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy, during which he held numerous high-ranking positions. His most recent assignment was as commanding officer of NAS Pensacola, where he led the base through some of its most challenging times, including the 2019 terrorist attack, Hurricane Sally, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with these crises, NAS Pensacola earned the Navy’s Installation Excellence Award under Kinsella's leadership.

Reflecting on his time at NAS Pensacola, Kinsella noted, “I felt that everything I had done in my career had led me to that point.” Now, with his new position, he sees a similar opportunity to bring his skills to the city level.

After retiring from the Navy in 2022, Kinsella became the executive director of the John C. Pace Jr. Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida, where he spearheaded initiatives like the executive MBA program and the Women in Leadership Conference, which expanded under his leadership due to high demand.

Connection to the community and the mayor

Kinsella’s appointment also stems from his long-standing relationship with Reeves. He served as the chair of Reeves’ mayoral transition team, advising on leadership structure and how to improve operational efficiencies in the city. This previous experience gave Kinsella a deep understanding of the challenges Pensacola faces and positioned him well for this new role.

“He comes to us today with additional familiarity of our operation and our opportunities for improvement," Reeves said.

Why Kinsella took the role

Kinsella, who has made Pensacola his home since retiring from the Navy, said the opportunity to continue serving the community was a major draw for him. Having built a life in Pensacola with his family, he said he couldn’t turn down the chance to help move the city forward.

"I've been stationed all over the world," Kinsella said, "and ... I've never been anywhere where people are more genuine, where they care about each other more ... This is where we chose to call home because of the people that are here."

He added that working alongside Reeves and helping to enact the mayor’s vision for the city was a key motivator.

"My loyalty lies with the people of Pensacola," he said, "... and the best way for me to serve the people of Pensacola is to enact their elected representative's vision. And I fully believe in our mayor. I fully believe in everything that he's doing."

Immediate priorities

Though Kinsella brings a wealth of leadership experience, he acknowledged that there is much to learn in his new role. His initial focus will be understanding the city’s inner workings and supporting its employees.

“My No. 1 priority is learning,” Kinsella said, explaining that he intends to focus on getting to know the city’s operations, its people, and its leaders. His goal, he emphasized, is to equip city employees with the tools they need to succeed.

With Kinsella taking charge of daily operations, Reeves expressed optimism that this will free him to focus on broader strategic goals.

“Tim will ... help free me up to focus more on overall strategic planning, visioning for the city, and getting more engaged with our citizens and our employees," he said.