Santa Rosa County zoning board rejects Jubilee rezone request

The Santa Rosa County Zoning Board has denied a re-zoning request of more than 2,600 acres in Pace for the Jubilee development Monday night after a three-hour meeting.

The decision to give the thumbs up to the multi-use development, nearly 20 years in the making, will come from the Santa Rosa County Commissioners who are set to discuss the project on Monday, Sept. 23.

Daniel Saba, an attorney representing The Eagle Group, gave a presentation at the special zoning board meeting Monday saying the proposed development — featuring more than 7,500 housing units, a town center, three schools, an equestrian farm, tortoise reserves, and an amphitheater — would be an example of “smart growth versus the same old dumb growth.” About 48% of the development would be green space.

Members of the board, and the residents in attendance, took issue with Saba’s use of “dumb growth.” Aaron Williams, one of the zoning board members, said “It comes off as offensive.”

“Twenty years we’ve been dealing with this,” said Jerry Couey, a local advocate who recently ran for the Board of County Commissioners. “It’s been one fantasy after another. I’m tired of my intelligence being insulted by people that don’t live here.”

The request is to rezone a vacant property in Pace from Agricultural Rural Residential (AGRR), which only permits one dwelling per acre, to Town Center Core. The area is located south of Willard Norris Road, north of Luther Fowler Road. The Jubilee development is looking to construct an average of 2.95 residences per acre. Jubilee would offer a blended design with options including single-family homes, cottages, townhouses, and multi-family units. Though no price range was discussed, Saba said there are plans to offer “attainable housing,” and mentioned having early discussions with Habitat for Humanity.

It would take up to 30 years before Jubilee would be fully developed, said Saba.

Dozens of residents wearing red shirts to show opposition to the site were present for the meeting expressing concern that county’s infrastructure could not support the proposed community. But Saba said the land will be developed either way.

Zoning Board Member Alan Isaacson expressed concerns with the proposal saying it didn’t adequately answer the concerns he and other board members had when it comes to the impact the project would have on traffic and infrastructure.

“Our job is to put the facts out to our commissioners,” said Isaacson.

The zoning board initially voted to table the discussion of the project. With the developer’s objection, the board had to vote again and voted to deny the Jubilee request without objection.

Outgoing District 3 commissioners James Calkins, has said he supports the project. The zoning board and residents both said at the special meeting that they want the incoming board members to be able to weigh in.

“Citizens made it very clear in the primary election that they do not want incumbent commissioners making decisions for them,” said Robert McClelland. “Citizens need to have a voice.”

In an effort to eschew public comment and wrap up the meeting, zoning board chairwoman Anne Weaver asked the room to show their opposition by standing. Everyone stood up.

When offered the chance for a rebuttal, after what he called a “three-hour” beating, Saba declined.

“Sometimes, it’s better to say nothing,” he said.