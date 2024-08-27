Locals are speaking out this afternoon against the state's 'Great Outdoors Initiative'

Opponents to the Florida State Parks’ “Great Outdoors Initiative” are urging officials to cancel rescheduled meetings set for next week and altogether call off proposed changes to state parks.

Last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced plans to add golf courses and pickleball courts to state park in an effort to “enhance access.” Plans for three panhandle parks were announced including additional cabins at Camp Helen State Park and Grayton Beach State Park in Walton County. At Topsail Hill Preserve, plans include a lodge with up to 350 rooms, a disc golf course, and four pickleball courts.

Rallies and protests will be taking place across the state Tuesday afternoon. Laurie Hood, founder and executive director of Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport, will be one of the speakers at an event in Tallahassee.

“We all want to keep our state parks natural,” she said. “None of us want to see the privatization of public parks.”

Backlash online has stopped at least one park, Jonathan Dickinson State Park, in Martin County from pursuing a golf course.

Local residents and state officials have added their voices to the growing opposition in the past few days including Rep. Matt Gaetz, who used social media to say he was opposed to the parks plan and shared a link to the online survey for public comments. State Representative Dr. Joel Rudman, whose district does not include the parks in question, also said he was opposed in a Facebook post and shared his plan for encouraging visitors.

“Make all Florida State Parks free and allow dogs on state park beaches where local ordinances already allow for that,” he said. “That’s how you encourage Floridians to get out and actively enjoy the Real Florida.”

Celeste Cobena has been advocating for conservation in Walton County since the 1990s. She is chair of the Beach to Bay Connection, which works to raise awareness through education about local ecosystems.

“Preservation is paramount,” she said. “A lodge, pickleball courts are unnecessary and not economically feasible … short-term rental rates are going down due to surplus.”

It’s been an ongoing battle to keep protected land from being overdeveloped, said Cobena. But it’s worth it.

Jeff Talbert A bear at Topsail Hill

“Every inch that can be developed will be developed,” she said. “Our state parks and forests are going to be the only places left.”

Topsail is home to 13 species at risk of extinction, including the Choctawhatcher beach mouse. It’s also home to Campbell Lake, the only one of Walton County’s 15 coastal dune lakes located on undeveloped land.

Walton County resident Jeff Talbert has worked in state parks for over a decade including Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail. His initial reaction to last week’s news was confusion.

“We already have a very good public process when it comes to management,” he said. “A park’s management plan is updated every 10 years, which would be next year.”

Talbert argues that park visitors are looking for pristine places, not games.

“No one is clamoring to go to a state park because they want to play pickleball,” he said. “We already have pickleball courts.”

But one improvement he would be on board for is more funding for staff. The starting pay for a park ranger is around $35,000. In fact, a park ranger job is currently open at Topsail Hill Preserve. The salary is $33,760.

“State parks are underfunded and depending on volunteers,” he said. “I would like to see increased funding and increased pay.”

The online opposition to the park’s plan continues to grow momentum. The Facebook group Protect Panhandle State Parks has nearly 2,000 members. Alaqua’s Laurie Hood credits the online support for getting the attention of the Florida DEP and encourages more people to share their concerns.

“Call the governor’s office and tell them you’re not happy with this plan,” she said. “This isn’t just about panhandle parks, this is about saving all of the state parks.”

