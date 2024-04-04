FPL seeks OK on solar projects, including one in Walton County

Florida Power & Light on Wednesday filed a proposal at the state Public Service Commission that seeks a go-ahead for 12 new solar-energy facilities.

The projects were contemplated in a 2021 settlement that set base electric rates for FPL. But the utility is seeking an order from the commission detailing that FPL has met requirements such as showing that costs are reasonable.

The 74.5-megawatt facilities in 11 counties are planned to go into operation in January. They are slated for Palm Beach, Okeechobee, Martin, DeSoto, Charlotte, Nassau, Brevard, Manatee, Walton, Calhoun and Miami-Dade counties.

FPL said in the proposal Wednesday that a filing in September will provide testimony to support the “appropriate percentage increase in base rates” to cover the projects. A document included with the proposal indicated that the facilities will have an average cost of about $119 million.