© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Through the Lens: Blake Doyle Skatepark's opening day

WUWF | By Anthony Potts
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
Anthony Potts
/
WUWF Public Media

Upward Intuition held its Blake Doyle Skatepark Opening Day celebration on Saturday. The event, which ran throughout the day included food and art vendors, live music, and several small skateboarding competitions.

Anthony Potts
/
WUWF Public Media
Anthony Potts
/
WUWF Public Media
Anthony Potts
/
WUWF Public Media

The energy was buzzing around the venue as skateboarders of all ages pulled out all the stops to show their stuff. In attendance were members of the New Balance shoe company’s professional skateboard team including Andrew Reynolds and Jamie Foy, among several others.

RELATED: Blake Doyle Skatepark is a hub for skaters young and old

Anthony Potts
/
WUWF Public Media
Anthony Potss
/
WUWF Public Media

Despite the rain, the Pros put on a spectacular performance for an energetic crowd before signing autographs and mingling with fans. The day was a show of community involvement as hundreds were brought together in celebration of this victory for Pensacola.

Local News
Anthony Potts
See stories by Anthony Potts