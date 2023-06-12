Through the Lens: Blake Doyle Skatepark's opening day

Upward Intuition held its Blake Doyle Skatepark Opening Day celebration on Saturday. The event, which ran throughout the day included food and art vendors, live music, and several small skateboarding competitions.

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

The energy was buzzing around the venue as skateboarders of all ages pulled out all the stops to show their stuff. In attendance were members of the New Balance shoe company’s professional skateboard team including Andrew Reynolds and Jamie Foy, among several others.

RELATED: Blake Doyle Skatepark is a hub for skaters young and old

Anthony Potts / WUWF Public Media

Anthony Potss / WUWF Public Media

Despite the rain, the Pros put on a spectacular performance for an energetic crowd before signing autographs and mingling with fans. The day was a show of community involvement as hundreds were brought together in celebration of this victory for Pensacola.