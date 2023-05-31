The Social Portal: Things to do in June

The weather is heating up and so too are the number of social events around the Gulf Coast. Each month we try to let you know about some less publicized events that you may enjoy and often help a small organization get the word out about what it is doing in our community.

Kick off your summer with Sea Turtle Baby Shower on June 3 form 9 a.m. until noon at the Gulfside Pavilion on Pensacola Beach. Learn about the nesting habits of sea turtles along with the “do’s and don’ts” about how we can help nesting sea turtles this season. You’ll also find out more about the beach ecosystem and other animals who call the beach their home at this “hands on” event featuring 20 exhibitors.

Another special night in Old East Hill at the third installation of Night on the Tracks happens Saturday, June 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The sidewalk parade kicks off at 813 LaRua Street that includes giant puppets and a small drum line. Costumes, instruments and kids are welcomed. Local venues are inviting folks to come out, mingle, and move throughout the neighborhood for art, music, comedy, skating, and food and drinks. Each of the seven participating venues is offering something unique. Venues include: From the Ground Up Community Garden, The Handlebar, Blake Doyle Skate Park, Pensacola MESS Hall, 309 Punk Project, End of the Line Café and Doc’s Hop Shop.

Enjoy a special intimate acoustic concert, Adam Ezra Unplugged at Kelly Plantation Owners Club in Destin, Tuesday, June 6, 6 p.m. Adam Ezra and Corinna Smith (fiddle) perform fusing folk with soul power and pop charm. Ezra's and his entire band will also perform Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the MKAF Arts Village. Proceeds benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s ArtsReach, Warrior Arts, Arts for All Abilities and community engagement initiatives.

Grab your partner and friends and conga your way to Grand Boulevard in Destin where Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents every Thursday night this summer at 8 p.m., “Broadway on the Boulevard: Dancin’ in the Streets." This event is free. So bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes. In the case of rain, the performances will be held at ECT’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard upstairs.

As part of the "Journey to Juneteenth," events, visiting artist Sanford Greene will be at Voices Pensacola for a discussion and Q&A focused on his career in comic arts and his Mystery Comic series "Bitter Root" set in 1920s Harlem Renaissance. Meet the artist on Friday, June 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the official opening of the long-awaited Blake Doyle Skate Park, June 10, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. There will be a demonstration from professional skaters on the New Balance Numeric team. There will be a variety of vendors, food trucks and live music at this family friendly event that everyone can enjoy whether they skate or not.

This year, Pensacola is celebrating the "Journey to Juneteenth" throughout the month to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. And the theme for June's Gallery Night is Juneteenth. Head downtown Friday, June 16, from 5-9 p.m., where Gallery Night will highlight the federal holiday with special performances, art, and food. Find more Juneteenth events here.

This year's PensaPride festival features art, music, food trucks, and local vendors all in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. This is an all ages event. Head to Cordova Square in East Hill from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 to join the fun.