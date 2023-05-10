© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Share your story this Pride Month

WUWF | By WUWF Staff
Published May 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
banner_16x9-2.png
StoryCorps

This Pride Month, WUWF is teaming up with StoryCorps, the national non-profit that records, preserves, and shares the voices of everyday people, to celebrate stories from the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2003, more than half a million people have recorded interviews with StoryCorps, creating the largest single collection of human voices. In 2014, StoryCorps launched their OutLoud initiative to document and share stories from LGBTQ+ people across the United States.

WUWF and StoryCorps invite you to join the movement by recording your own conversation honoring someone in the LGBTQ+ community. You can record virtually using the StoryCorps’ Connect platform, which allows you to record with someone in the same location or across the country. You can also easily record with someone in the same room using the StoryCorps App.

Learn more and get started at storycorps.org/outloud.

Tags
Local News LGBTQ
WUWF Staff
See stories by WUWF Staff