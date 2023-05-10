Share your story this Pride Month

This Pride Month, WUWF is teaming up with StoryCorps, the national non-profit that records, preserves, and shares the voices of everyday people, to celebrate stories from the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2003, more than half a million people have recorded interviews with StoryCorps, creating the largest single collection of human voices. In 2014, StoryCorps launched their OutLoud initiative to document and share stories from LGBTQ+ people across the United States.

WUWF and StoryCorps invite you to join the movement by recording your own conversation honoring someone in the LGBTQ+ community. You can record virtually using the StoryCorps’ Connect platform, which allows you to record with someone in the same location or across the country. You can also easily record with someone in the same room using the StoryCorps App.

Learn more and get started at storycorps.org/outloud.