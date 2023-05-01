The Social Portal: Things to do in May

Every spring Gulf Coast Diplomacy hosts The Mint Jubilee and honors someone in the community who gives a considerable amount of time to our international visitors. They will do it again at their pre-derby party on May 4th and invite you to join them. This year their special guest is Director Anne Grimes with the Office of International Visitors at the U.S. Department of State who will attend to celebrate the impact exchange has in Northwest Florida. It will be an evening of southern fare, games, prizes, new friends, and mint juleps. It all happens Thursday, May 4 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rich Events at 2 E. Intendencia Street downtown Pensacola.

It’s a bird, no, it’s a plane….no, it’s a hot air balloon at Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley from May 4 through Saturday May 6. This all-ages hot air balloon festival is free admission with a variety of activities and entertainment to keep your imagination soaring. The festival features daily live music and entertainment, arts and crafts displays, and balloon glows, plus tethered rides (weather-permitting). This year’s event will feature over 50 balloons with pilots from across the country! Catch the Balloon Glow (weather and wind permitting) daily beginning around dusk.

The 35th annual juried ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 13 & 14 at Grand Boulevard Town Center in Destin. View and purchase original art from over 100 artists from around the country. The event also features live performances, artist demonstrations, kids’ activities, food, beverages and more.

Calling all Parrotheads! Get tickets to Escape to the Island and make reservations at The Island Resort at Fort Walton where you may enjoy two days of music, surf, sand and partying with friends. It all happens May 19 & 20. Proceeds benefit Fresh Start for Children and Families.

If you are not a Parrothead but like birds in the wild, then hop on board withBirding Cruise from Five Rivers Delta, Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Join in birding enthusiasts from throughout the Gulf Coast region as they explore one of the richest bird habitats in the nation. Educators at Five Rivers Delta Resource Center, will help guide in identification of the numerous species found in the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Pensacola at the Pensacola Little Theatre on May 13 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Doors open at 6 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets and can be purchased online through the tour schedule page of the Mountainfilm website.