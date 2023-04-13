© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

Celebrating Pat Crawford's 40 years at WUWF

WUWF | By Sandra Averhart
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT
WUWF Executive Director Pat Crawford is celebrating a milestone 40 years of service at the University of West Florida, recognized for his time on the job during the 2023 Employee Recognition Awards program.

Pat has been around almost as long as the public radio station, which went live in January of 1981. He was hired by founding General Manager Tom Perry just one year later.

Here’s a look back at Sandra Averhart’s 2021 interview with Pat about the early days of the station under his leadership, beginning with the first beautiful music to be broadcast.

Local News
Sandra Averhart
Sandra Averhart has been News Director at WUWF since 1996. Her first job in broadcasting was with (then) Pensacola radio station WOWW107-FM, where she worked 11 years. Sandra, who is a native of Pensacola, earned her B.S. in Communication from Florida State University.
