The Social Portal: Things to do in April

WUWF | By Margaret Marchuk
Published March 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
Open Books Bookstore and Prison Project
Spring is in the air and lots of events are blooming everywhere this month.

Stock up on books for lazy day summer reading while supporting a good cause. Open Books bookstore downtown Pensacola is having a $1 book sale until April 2. Open Books is a non-profit, volunteer-run bookstore. Proceeds from the sale of books and donations support the Prison Book Project, operating since 2000. Visit openbookspcola.org

Filipino pancit, African drummers, Polynesian Hula Dancing, Irish bagpipe tunes and a Japanese bonsai exhibit will be among the many offerings at the 2023 Pensacola State College International Festival, April 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Pensacola State College. As for food: Japanese, Middle Eastern, Greek, Polish, Filipino, Mexican, Puerto Rican-inspired Caribbean food and Italian may be found on the menu along with entertainment and merchandise. The event is free and open to the public.

Save the date for Pensacola’s 33rd annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Bayview Park, located at 2001 E. Lloyd St, Pensacola. The event showcases sustainable living through a fun day of environmental education, art, live music, local food, green products and hands-on activities. For details visit the event website at earthdaypensacola.org.

Enjoy a night under the stars at Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Concerts in the Village at the Cultural Arts Village, Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite beer, a blanket or chair. Food and drinks are also available for purchase. The concert series kicks off April 20 and continues every Thursday evening beginning April 20, at 7 p.m. through June 22. For information about the lineup of musicians visit MKAF.org and follow Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram

Get out and get healthy with free Yoga in the Park, April 2, 9:30 a.m. Breathe Yoga and Wellness offers professional instruction at beautiful Bayview Park in Pensacola on Bayou Texar.

A Secret Garden Market, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. is happening downtown Pensacola and hosted by Nest General Store at 11 Palafox Place. It all takes place inside the breezeway and back patio where wine, food and multiple vendors provide a private shopping experience. Call 377-9874 for more info.

