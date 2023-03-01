The Social Portal: Things to do in March

With March comes the beginning of Spring, Daylight Savings Time, and a variety of events to get us out to have some fun and maybe start new friendships.

Night on the Tracks

309 Punk Project and Old East Hill Preservation District is hosting another Night On The Tracks, on March 4. The event takes place at multiple locations. Doc’s Hop Shop is hosting live music by The East Hillbillies from 6-8 p.m. and you can get a free beer or rootbeer with proof of visiting all of the Night on the Tracks venues. Get a free skate at Waterboyz from 5-9 p.m. Have something to eat and check out the folk art exhibition Reclaiming the Beautifully Lost by Doug Switalski at End of the Line. Then walk around the corner to the 309 Punk Project and catch the closing exhibition for the artist-in-residence renowned painter and Chef Roscoe Hall.

Exercise Your Scientific Mind at the MESS from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chill out with live music by Light Travelers along with s’mores, a fire pit, and garden games at From the Ground Up. The Handlebar is closing out the event with live music by Jive Talk, Deadly Fists of Kung Fu, and Snow Halo. Folks are encouraged to get out of their cars and explore this gem of a neighborhood on foot or on alternative wheels.

Japanese Food and Spring Festival

If you’ve ever wondered what a Japanese tea ceremony entails, save Saturday, March 4, 1-4 p.m., for the Japanese Food and Spring Festival at the University of West Florida’s International Center. Admission is free and includes the tea ceremony, origami, sushi roll making, performances, and more.

Healing Drum Circle and Potluck

Get into the Healing Drum Vibe, Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at Bayview Park. The group invites individuals to come drum and dance. There will be a potluck too, so bring a dish to share.

An Evening of Irish Song and Poetry

The Experience UWF Downtown Lecture Series, in partnership with UWF's Music Hall Artist Series, presents ‘A Stór Mo Chroí, O’ Love of my Heart,’ an evening of Irish song and poetry with Irish brothers Mícheál & Owen Ó Súilleabháin, March 9, at Old Christ Church, 405 S Adams St. from 6-7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Ó Súilleabháin brothers perform a repertoire of song and poetry that has been handed down to them from their family and wider Irish tradition. Directly following the event, a public reception will be held at the Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. Both the event and reception are free and open to the public. However, space is limited and tickets are required.

WUWF Book Club

The WUWF Book Club will be meeting for its regular Book Club Salon, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Juan's Flying Burrito, 200 S. Alcaniz. The club just finished reading Michael Pollen's "How to Change Your Mind" and has started "Killers of the Flower Moon." Not a book club member? You can join on Facebook.

Weird Beer Garden Party

Saturday, March 18, the Coastal County Weird Beer Fest will throw down with one giant beer garden party that features 75 of their own Coastal County Brewing unique specialty brews, plus some friends from various local breweries pouring a few of their own special flavors. In addition to Panhandle brews, the event will also feature a full afternoon and evening of live music from some great local musicians, food trucks with a wide variety of local cuisine, a plethora of shaded outdoor seating, a Bounce Hous to keep the kiddos at bay, plenty of fun games and entertainment options and even some local aerial acrobats. Tickets can be purchased at coastalcountybrewing.com.

Kites on the Coast

Go fly a kite! The Council on Aging of West Florida’s second annual Kites on the Coast event will be two days of high-flying, intergenerational fun at the Casino Beach Pavilion on beautiful Pensacola Beach Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. The event will kick off Friday evening and include a sunset night fly featuring lighted kites. Attendees can buy kites on-site or bring their own to fly. More information at 266-2513.

Big Screen on the Bayou

Spend your Saturday evening, March 4, at an outdoor movie on a jumbo screen at Bayview Park. The feature is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The movie starts at 6:30 p.m., but get there early to reserve your spot and enjoy some movie trivia and food truck fare from Greeks Catering and Events.