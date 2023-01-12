Wind Advisory issued ahead of approaching front, strong storms expected later today

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region near Panama City west to Pensacola and the Central Gulf Coast.

Early on Thursday, a developing storm system was pushing through the Central Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. This storm is expected to sustain a squall line of potentially dangerous thunderstorms: Those storms remain forecasted to impact the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of the squall, winds will continue to increase throughout the day Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been issued from Calhoun County west to Escambia County in Florida: This alert remains valid until 6 PM CST. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible within the advised region, and residents and visitors alike are encouraged to remain indoors and off roads as conditions continue to deteriorate.

Later today as the squall line approaches, interests in the Panhandle are urged to remain alert and seek shelter if a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued for their area.

