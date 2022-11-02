The Social Portal: Things to do in November

Looking for something to do? Here are a few ideas!

For the first time in Pensacola, PenArts presents AMERICAN MARIACHI, November 3-6, at the Gordon Community Art Center. Set in the 1970s, it’s the story of a young woman who wants to play mariachi music for her mother, who is slipping into early-onset dementia. It is the music that "brings her mother back". Defying what is considered a male art form, she creates an all-female band. It’s a tale of humor, music, tradition, love, and family. For more info: (850) 857-8961

If you like animals and want to support an organization whose mission is to make their lives better, consider playing a game of Bingo with Animal Allies Florida here in Pensacola is hosting bingo games at two locations this month: November 15 and 29 downtown at 5 Barrel and November 1 and 22 at Scenic Hills Country Club. Have some fun, food, drink, and make new friends.

Inspired by the infamous parties at Andy Warhol's Factory, the Pensacola Museum of Art is taking over Vinyl Music Hall for a one-night-only event that merges music, video projections, live art performance by House Pencil Green, and interactive artmaking for PMA Art Factory. Dance to music from DJ DocRoc, and try printmaking with custom designs by Poppy Garcia. This event celebrates PMA's latest exhibit, Vandals to Vanguards.

Come dressed in your best 70s or 80s attire, silver and sparkles are encouraged!

As a connection to Warhol’s well-known soup cans, the PMA will also be collecting canned food donations to benefit Manna Food Pantries at the event.

This is one of the many Foo Foo Fest events happening. Need more event ideas? Visit foofoofest.com

A Wine Walkabout takes place Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 until 7:30, at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Destin. Vintners from exclusive wineries, tasting stations, live music, hor d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Chef Ruston Johnson has created a special menu featuring multiple culinary stations with select fine wines. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts this event and proceeds from this event will fund MKAF’s outreach mission.

Dedicated cinephiles will want to check out the Fairhope Film Festival. It all begins November 10 for four days in six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets. Thousands of film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world-class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries. For film and ticket information visit fairhopefilmfestival.org

Take a walk on the wild side. Celebrate the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida’s 40th Anniversary, Saturday, November 12, from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at 105 North S Street, Pensacola. Free admission with live music, food, and special guests. Visit their Facebook page for their critter wishlist items which help them help wildlife.

‘Tis the season here to enjoy the fall weather and early holiday shopping. Oui! Oui! On Sunday, November 13, Wild Lemon & Blue House Curio will present their Little French Fall Market at 3000 N. 12th Ave. from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. This indoor/outdoor market will have Frenchy vibes, local vendors, and complimentary champagne.

Foodies will want to know about the Taste of Fairhope Food Tour which happens pretty much every Friday and Saturday in November from 2-5 p.m. Taste all the iconic dishes from beignets and bisque to turnip fries and the Fairhope Float. See why Fairhope is voted one of the “Best Small Towns in the South” by Southern Living. You will hear stories about the founding of Fairhope, the food scene, and a phenomenon that only occurs in two places in the world that takes place here. More details are at tastefairhope.com

Getting into the holiday spirit the Gulf Coast Friends are hosting a Holiday Craft Sale at First Baptist Church, Gulf Breeze, Saturday, November 19. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Friends Charities, so it’s shopping for a cause while finding gifts for loved ones. Browsing begins a 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for holiday items, wreaths, jewelry, wood carvings, a “twice loved” table with like-new vintage items, and more. Free admission and convenient parking.

