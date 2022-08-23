Today is Florida's Primary Election, here's what you need to know

Today is Florida's Primary Election when voters will be choosing candidates to run for Governor and U.S. Congressman as well as state and local representatives. Here's the information you might need before you head to the polls.

Where to vote

To find your polling place, visit your supervisor of elections websites: Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, and Okaloosa County. For statewide information, visit Florida Division of Elections. Polls are open now until 7 p.m.

Local races

There are three races for school board seats in both Escambia County and Santa Rosa County. Alongside Pensacola City Council, and commissioner races in Santa Rosa and Escambia, the list of candidates for Mayor of Pensacola will be pared down with the primary.

Statehouse races

Starting with District 1, it's a bit of déjà vu as incumbent Michelle Salzman will face Mike Hill, the former District 1 Rep. in the Republican primary. The GOP nominee will face Franscine Mathis on November 8. Two Republicans are running to replace incumbent Alex Andrade for the District 2 seat. Carollyn Taylor is running as a Democrat and will face the primary winner in November. In District 3, the Republican primary is between Mariya Calkins and Dr. Joel Rudman, who was endorsed by incumbent Jayer Williamson. The winner will face token opposition from write-in Maddox in the November General Election.

Governor, U.S. Congressman races

Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, who was elected in 2006 as a Republican, are both running to see which Democrat will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Matt Gaetz is also facing republican challengers from a former FedEx executive and Vietnam War veteran Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk, who is also a veteran. On the Democrat side, former Florida Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones was given the green light to run after a judge tried to block her candidacy. She is facing Santa Rosa Beach Democrat Peggy Schiller. NPR has this breakdown of other races to follow.

Florida election laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a number of elections laws leading up to the primary, which has kept supervisors of elections on their toes as WUWF's Dave Dunwoody reported earlier. A change to the state's election law also invites the public to inspect signatures on mail-in ballots which will be put to the test this election season.

For updates and live results, visit wuwf.org this evening.

