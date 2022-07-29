The Social Portal: Things to do in August

Get happy during Pensacola Happy Hour at Museum Plaza, 120 Church Street downtown. Actually, it’s happy hours — 5 until 8 pm. If the comedy doesn’t make you merry, there is live music, a deejay, vendors, giveaways and more. Baptist Healthcare will also be on site for wellness checks to make sure you are healthy and happy moving forward. This event happens every Friday until September 2. For more info call 778-8158

There is still time to experience Wildlife Mondays which continues through Aug. 8, 5:30- 8 p.m. It’s free and happens at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Destin. Wild face painting and animal crafts happen from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Then from 6:30-8 p.m., join Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge and meet all their animal friends while you learn all about the Emerald Coast ecosystems, wildlife rehabilitation and more!

For these dog days of summer paddle at the park, The 10th Annual Paddle at the Park, a standup paddle board race event, is returning Saturday, Aug. 20, in the emerald-green Gulf waters at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin. Sponsored by HCA Florida Destin Emergency, it offers races for all ages and skill levels, with its Kids’ Fun Paddle, one-Mile Beginner Ride, three-Mile Recreational Race and six-Mile Elite Race. Kayaks and inflatables are welcome, too. The weekend fun begins Friday, Aug. 19, with a Racer Welcome Party at BOTE, located at 383 Harbor Blvd. Catch up with racers old and new, and enjoy food and cold BOTE beer from Destin Brewery.

Have some fun while you boost the local economy. On Saturday, August 20, head over to Alga Beer Co. on 12th Avenue in East Hill. From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. hydrate with a cold brew and see what is happening at The Pensacola Community Market.

Get fit and relax too when you take the one-hour Yoga in the Park class Sunday, August 7, at 9:30 a.m. Community Maritime Park. Happens first Sunday of the month throughout 2022. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Certified instructors from Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center provide the instruction. Class is free but you bring your own mat. And don’t forget your water bottle to stay hydrated.