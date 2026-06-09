Did you feel it? 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Cuba felt across parts of Florida

Shaking from a recent earthquake offshore Cuba has been felt across Florida.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Gulf 104 km WNW of Mantua, Cuba. Initial reports were that it was a 6.4 magnitude, but it has since been downgraded. It happened around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Associated Press reported it shook buildings in Havana and beyond, but no injuries or deaths were immediately reported.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there's no tsunami or danger from the earthquake.

A USGS map showed over 100 responses from people in St. Petersburg who felt the quakes, as well as over 100 in Tampa. The map shows responses in much of the greater Tampa Bay region. The quakes were also felt in South Florida, Orlando and even as far north as Tallahassee and near Jacksonville.

WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan said she felt it in Sarasota. The glass of water by her computer shook a little.

There was also reported movement on the upper floors of Moffitt Cancer Center. According to an email by Moffitt Emergency Management, the facilities department is assessing the situation, but no issues have been reported. Operations were to remain as normal.

Those on our social media accounts said they felt it in Lakeland, downtown Orlando, Bradenton, Seminole, South Tampa, Lutz and Thonotosassa.

The Oriente fault zone is located just off Cuba's southeast coast and has unleashed damaging earthquakes in recent centuries, including a 7.7 magnitude quake on January 2020 in open waters that caused damage in Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

Maria Moncayo, who works at a law office in downtown Fort Lauderdale, said she had been quietly working at her desk when she started to feel a vibrating sensation. She compared it to someone doing construction in another part of the building, and it lasted about a minute or so.

"I have a little pendant dangling in my desk, and it was moving," Moncayo said. "That's why I realized that it's actually not me or my chair or anything."

Moncayo said she had experienced several earthquakes while living in Ecuador, including a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left hundreds dead in 2016. But she hadn't experienced one since moving to Florida seven years ago.

"Since I moved here, it kind of left my mind, but when I felt my desk moving, I thought it was going to be like Ecuador," Moncayo said. "It kind of gave me flashbacks, but then I realized that it's not bad, it's just a little one."

Miami-Dade County officials said they were evacuating several buildings as a precaution, including the county's main government office building, a 28-story high rise in downtown Miami.

If you felt any shaking, you can report it to the USGS website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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