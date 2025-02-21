Florida lawmaker files bill to allow college students to carry guns on campus

Should Florida college students be allowed to carry guns on campus? One state lawmaker says yes.

State Senator Randy Fine, R-Melbourne, told WFSU in an interview on Wednesday that students should be able to protect themselves. He feels that became even clearer after he saw how schools responded in 2023 to the Oct. 7 Hamas-Israel war in Gaza.

“Many universities focused on protecting Muslim terrorists and not their own students," said Fine. "I believe these students will have the right to protect themselves and this will make sure they have that right.”

Fine’s bill (SB 814) would extend concealed carry rights onto the campuses of state colleges and universities.

Under the rules, guns would be allowed throughout campus, including dorms.

“I don’t think your second amendment rights go on vacation because you’re coming onto a college campus," Fine said in a statement.

Abigail Young, a junior at Florida State University, says the thought of her classmates having guns during an on-campus emergency is scary.

“College campus police would address it far better than a college-aged student, and probably with far more accuracy and regard for safety," Young told WFSU on Wednesday.

Florida A&M University sophomore Qadre Latiker said he understands why some people might want to bring a gun on campus. But he said that doesn’t mean he would feel safer having them around.

“If someone truly feels like they need protection, I don’t see the issue with the law itself," Latiker said. But on a college campus, with a lot of students present, I don’t see where that having many favorable outcomes.”

Fine’s measure does include a carve out for sporting events.

According to the bill’s text, Florida colleges and universities can have so called “safe zones” around campus during athletic events in which firearms would not be allowed. But in order for schools to have a gun-free zone, they must "submit a security plan" and be cleared by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Fine says the measure is about protecting 2nd amendment rights.

“The fact of the matter is, the right that you have across the street from a college campus, you should have on the college campus," Fine added.

The bill is one of several in the works this session to loosen restrictions on fire arms.

State Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, recently introduced legislation (HB 491) to ban the use of artificial intelligence to detect firearms in public areas. And she’s currently drafting a bill that would allow anyone in Florida to openly carry firearms.

Meanwhile, Fine said on Wednesday that he’s putting his support behind a plan to drop the state’s minimum purchasing rifle age from 21 to 18.

“I filed two gun bills and I’m leaving fairly early in the session," Fine explained. "I think open carry is a pretty spirited discussion to have. If it comes up while I’m still there, I will vote for it.”

The measures have the backing of some political heavyweights—like Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spoken in favor of an open carry policy.

But some lawmakers including Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, have voiced hesitancy on that measure, pointing to concerns from law enforcement.

“I stand with law enforcement today in opposition," Albritton told reporters in November. "They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand.”

