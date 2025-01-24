Florida will get part of a $7.4B opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma

Florida is expected to receive between $233.37 million and $325.93 million as part of a settlement announced Thursday involving 15 states, Purdue Pharma, Inc. and the Sackler family, which long headed the drug company, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers will pay a total of $7.4 billion to settle allegations that the company manufactured and marketed drugs that drove the opioid epidemic.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office said the settlement “will deliver funding directly to communities across the country over the next 15 years to support opioid addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.”

A 2021 multistate settlement would have required Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers to pay $5.5 billion, but the U.S. Supreme Court last year invalidated that settlement, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

Other states in the newly announced settlement are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

Florida also has reached settlements with several other drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies stemming from the opioid epidemic.

