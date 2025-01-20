Ambitious blueprint to protect the Florida Keys marine ecosystem now awaits DeSantis

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced last week a final rule for a long-awaited protection plan of the Florida Keys marine ecosystem.

The restoration blueprint expands the boundaries of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary by 20%.

It also adds 20 new wildlife management areas, 11 additional coral nurseries and four habitat restoration areas.

The restoration plan has been in the works for over a decade. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has 45 days to approve, reject or veto parts of the new regulations.

The final rule was signed on Jan. 16 and published into the federal register on Jan. 17.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

