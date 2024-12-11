© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rule finally proposed for pumping Florida freshwater springs

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Volusia County's Gemini Springs are a set of two springs about 100 feet apart, collectively designated as an Outstanding Florida Spring, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. New University of Florida research on PFAs in Florida springs finds Gemini Springs to have the third-highest concentration of PFAs.
Joanna Beckes
/
St. Johns River Water Management District
Volusia County's Gemini Springs are a set of two springs about 100 feet apart, collectively designated as an Outstanding Florida Spring, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. New University of Florida research on PFAs in Florida springs finds Gemini Springs to have the third-highest concentration of PFAs.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection filed a proposed rule Tuesday for how the state should oversee the pumping of groundwater from Florida’s most vulnerable freshwater springs, a process regulated through consumptive use permits, or CUPs.

RELATED: Florida Springs Council sues FDEP — again

The move comes just in time to meet the state agency’s deadline to respond to a recent lawsuit filed by the Florida Springs Council. The nonprofit had urged FDEP to finally issue a proposed rule for better protecting Florida springs, nearly nine years after the passage of a state law requiring the state agency to do so: the 2016 Florida Springs and Aquifer Protection Act.

Previous ideas FDEP had for protecting Florida springs never advanced past the draft rule stage, where they were unchallengeable. Now that it’s in proposal form, the rule can be challenged.

Within 21 days, anyone can request a hearing to discuss the proposed rule, to be held on a predetermined date; if nobody requests a hearing, there won’t be one.

More information on that hearing is below, from the text of the proposed rule:

Date/time of said hearing:

January 6, 2025 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Building, Room 137

3900 Commonwealth Boulevard

Tallahassee, FL, 32399-3000

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, handicap, or marital status. Persons who require special accommodations under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) or persons who require translation services (free of charge) are asked to contact DEP’s Limited English Proficiency Coordinator at (850)245-2118 or LEP@FloridaDEP.gov at least ten (10) days before the hearing within 10 days of publication of this notice. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, (800)955-8771 (TDD) or (800)955-8770 (voice).

THE PERSON TO BE CONTACTED REGARDING THE PROPOSED RULE IS: James C. Albright Environmental Administrator. OWP_Rulemaking@FloridaDEP.gov 

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media

Florida News
Molly Duerig