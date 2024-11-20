© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Port Everglades receives $53.3M grant for emissions reduction project

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST
Aerial image of Horizon Terminal operations with imported cars at Port Everglades
LEN KAUFMAN
/
Port Everglades
Aerial image of Horizon Terminal operations with imported cars at Port Everglades

Improvements are coming to Port Everglades.  

That’s after South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $53.3 million federal grant for a port emissions project.  

The project puts Port Everglades on the pathway to decarbonization, enabling its transition to electric, zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment. 

According to the congresswoman’s office, these upgrades will alleviate the air quality burden on nearby communities and ecological areas. The funding will also pay for essential infrastructure and a workforce development program. 

READ MORE: Cruise ships stir up a hurricane's worth of sediment, Key West monitoring shows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

 

