Port Everglades receives $53.3M grant for emissions reduction project

Improvements are coming to Port Everglades.

That’s after South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $53.3 million federal grant for a port emissions project.

The project puts Port Everglades on the pathway to decarbonization, enabling its transition to electric, zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment.

According to the congresswoman’s office, these upgrades will alleviate the air quality burden on nearby communities and ecological areas. The funding will also pay for essential infrastructure and a workforce development program.

READ MORE: Cruise ships stir up a hurricane's worth of sediment, Key West monitoring shows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media