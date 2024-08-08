Vice President Harris running for office inspires Florida women to do the same

Days after Vice President Kamala Harris was announced as the presidential nominee of her party, one Florida group reports more women are showing interest in running for office too.

Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond says Vice President Kamala Harris running for president has re-energized women to run for office in Florida.

Diamond, whose group has helped 250 pro-choice, Democratic women get elected in Florida, said she hasn't seen this kind of interest since Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016.

“It has created this excitement on the ground that we didn't have a couple months ago, right? Because we're having a conversation about women at the top of the ticket, women making real change for their communities,” Diamond said.

Screenshot / Ruth's List Florida Ruth's List trainings in Florida.

Diamond said it’s a moment she hopes women capitalize on.

“We need more women to be serving in all levels of government, and we need to have diversity, and it's just a lived experience that they bring to the table, whether you're Hispanic, you're Black, you're a woman. We just endorsed our first trans candidate here in Tampa. These are lived experiences, and these voices need to be heard,” Diamond said.

Harris would be the first woman, and first woman of color, to hold the office of President of the United States if she wins in November.

Check out a list of Ruth's List trainings for women who want to run for office here. The next training is August 8, over Zoom.

According to Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, Center for American Women and Politics, Florida ranks 12th in the nation for women in government: with 9 women in Congress, 2 in the state executive branch, and 66 in the state legislature.

