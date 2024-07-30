Trump, Scott, pot and abortion are favored by Florida voters in a recent survey

Former President Donald Trump has a seven-point lead over Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris among Florida voters, 49% to 42%, according to a new poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

Four percent are backing another candidate in the presidential race, and 6% are undecided or didn’t answer.

“It’s not a huge surprise to see Trump ahead in his home state of Florida, which he won by three points in 2020,” said lab faculty director Michael Binder. “With Harris just entering the race, enthusiasm amongst her supporters has livened up what was once thought to be an easy win for Trump in Florida.”

The poll also asked likely voters whom they support for Florida’s available U.S. Senate seat.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 47% to 43%. Ten percent are undecided or didn’t answer.

Researchers also found respondents favored constitutional amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana, two proposals receiving a large share of attention in the state.

Amendment 3, which would allow “adult personal use of marijuana,” was favored by 64%, with 31% planning to vote no. The opinions were more decisive, with only 5% undecided or refusing to answer.

Amendment 4, which would limit government interference in abortion, was favored by 69%, with 23% against. Eight percent did not know or respond.

According to the researchers, those favoring the measure jump seven percentage points from when the question was asked in the fall.

Amendment 1, which calls for partisan elections for school board candidates, was favored by 37%, with 40% against. Another 23% were uncertain or refused to answer.

To pass, amendment proposals must receive at least 60% of the vote.

The survey consisted of a random sample of 774 likely Florida voters and was conducted from July 24-27. The margin of error is +/- 4 points.

